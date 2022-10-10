Cape Coral Church Provides Community with Free Food and Supplies After Hurricane Ian

Cape Vineyard chef, Richee Boye, and kitchen volunteers prepare a hot lunch for the community. Canned goods fill the tables, ready for those in need.

Cape Vineyard church is open to the community seven days a week from 9am - 3pm, providing groceries, supplies and hot meals daily!

Our feeding ministry is focused on reminding people that God cares about them. We want people to come enjoy a hot meal and know that they’re not forgotten.” — Pastors Kim & Jamie Stilson

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our feeding ministry is focused on reminding people that God cares about them. We want people to come enjoy a hot meal and know that they’re not forgotten.”

So says Pastors Kim and Jamie Stilson, leaders of the Cape Vineyard Community Church who witnessed the Pine Island devastation firsthand. They’ve opened the church as a community center after Hurricane Ian, offering free groceries and supplies to those in need from 9am - 3pm daily. Anyone from the community is also welcome to stop by for a free hot lunch from 12pm - 3pm.

“It’s a blessing to be able to be a blessing,” said Pastor Jamie Stilson. “The destruction of Hurricane Ian has affected so many people in our community, it’s easy to get discouraged. We want to be a light in the community and inspire people to have hope.”

Through generous donations from Convoy of Hope, Midwest Food Bank, Harry Chapin, the extended Vineyard family, and many others, church tables are full of bread, peanut butter, chips, pretzels, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, canned fruits, soups, ready to eat meals, baby diapers, wipes, cleaning products, and more.

Teams from Cape Vineyard have been hard at work throughout the city as well, helping single parents, elderly, and those in need to clear their homes of debris and flood damage.

“There’s a lot of devastation and a lot of pain,” shares Pastor Kim Stilson, “but we know the Lord works in the middle of all of that to bring beauty and grace out of it.”

As it says in Ecclesiastes 3:3b, there is “a time to build” and for Cape Vineyard, this is that time.

“Rebuilding after a disaster like this is a marathon, not a sprint. Our work will continue long after the power is restored and emergency crews have gone home,” added Pastor Jamie Stilson.

Cape Vineyard is dedicated to caring for all the local communities who were hit by Hurricane Ian—especially Fort Myers, Pine Island, and Cape Coral.

You can help Cape Vineyard make a difference by contributing to Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief at CapeVineyard.com/give.

About Cape Vineyard

Cape Vineyard is a church where people can experience the hope that God loves messed up people, just like us. Everyone makes mistakes, and everyone deserves grace. The Lord offers us that grace through a relationship with Jesus Christ!

The Cape Vineyard family will gather on Sundays for worship and church service at their normal times, 9:00am and 10:45am.