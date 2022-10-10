WEST COAST FINANCIAL INDUSTRY BEST IDEAS FORUM TO CONTINUE PHILANTHROPIC SUPPORT AT 13TH SOHN SF INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
The Sohn SF Investment Conference will again be virtual, but will also host an exclusive in-person “watch party” so that we can gather as a community.
We are delighted to continue the tradition of philanthropy in the Bay Area investment fund community.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Excellence in Investing Foundation is pleased to announce that the 13th Annual SohnX San Francisco Investment Conference will take place on October 19, 2022. While presentations will again be virtual this year, we are excited to announce an exclusive in-person “watch party” in San Francisco so that sponsors can gather as a community, enjoy the presentations, and network over drinks.
— Pete Lardner, Board Chair of the Excellence in Investing Foundation
“We are delighted to continue the tradition of philanthropy in the Bay Area investment fund community.” said Pete Lardner, Board Chair of the Excellence in Investing Foundation. “This year’s funding recipients, Bridge the Gap College Prep in Marin City, 826 Valencia in San Francisco and Community Education Partnerships in Oakland continue to persevere in these challenging times to provide education and support to children in our most challenged communities. Thank you for helping us support them to the greatest extent possible..”
“SohnX continues the goal of carrying the Sohn Conference Foundation’s mission of doing business while doing good into the virtual world.” said Evan Sohn, Vice President and Co-founder of The Sohn Conference Foundation. “We are proud to collaborate with partners like the Excellence In Investing Foundation to promote valuable philanthropic work with all proceeds going directly towards cutting-edge research and community programs.”
The West Coast financial community is proud to come together to improve educational opportunities for under-served youth here in the Bay Area “We are grateful to all of our supporters this year, especially the speakers and firms who backed our decision to take the event virtual very early in the process, SoMa Equity Partners, BTIG, No Street Capital and Repertoire Partners.”
Current speakers include:
• Munir Alam – Founder, Sentinel Dome Partners LLC
• Samara Cohen – CIO, ETF and Index Investments, BlackRock
• Adam Katz, Co-Founder, CIO, Irenic Capital Management L.P.
• Dan Morehead – CEO, Pantera Capital
• Franklin Parlamis – CIO, Aequim Alternative Investments LP
• Deepak Sarpangal - Founder and Senior Managing Partner, Repertoire Partners
• Gil Simon – CIO, Soma Equity Partners LP
• Saira Malik - CIO, Nuveen, in conversation with Leslie Picker, CNBC Finance and Investing Reporter, CNBC
In addition to the main conference program the Next Wave Sohn San Francisco, sponsored by BTIG, features the most promising emerging leaders in the global financial industry, who present their best investment ideas in the distinguished format of The Sohn Investment Conference.
Next Wave speakers include:
• Scott Green, Managing Partner, 8 Knots Fund
• Brian D. Pirie, Founder & CIO, Reade Street
• William Zolezzi, CFA, Managing Member Divisadero Street Capital
In the last 13 years the Conference has raised more than $2 Million to benefit organizations focused on improving educational opportunities and life outcomes for underserved youth in the Bay Area.
The 2022 Beneficiaries include 826 Valencia (https://www.826valencia.org), Community Education Partnerships (http://www.cep.ngo/) and Bridge the Gap College Prep (www.btgcollegeprep.org).
For more information on SohnX– including the current agenda and confirmed speaker faculty to date – please visit http://www.sohnsf.org. Also, follow Sohn at @SohnConf– hashtag
#SohnXSF2022 – for meeting updates, news and highlights.
ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE IN INVESTING FOR CHILDREN’S CAUSES FOUNDATION
The 13th annual Sohn San Francisco is presented by the Excellence in Investing for Children's Causes Foundation. The conference is the premiere Bay Area investor event bringing together highly successful portfolio managers, private investors and asset allocators of all levels to learn from the insights and expertise of highly successful portfolio managers. Conference proceeds support Bay Area organizations focused on improving educational opportunities and life outcomes for underserved youth.
For more details and conference updates, please visit excellencesf.org.
ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION
The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs. The Foundation raises its funds through the renowned Sohn Investment Conference in New York City and a number of premier investment conferences around the world. The Sohn Conference Foundation has raised more than $100 million. More information on The Sohn Conference Foundation is available at sohnconference.org.
