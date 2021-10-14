FINANCIAL INDUSTRY BEST IDEAS FORUM TO CONTINUE PHILANTHROPIC SUPPORT AT 12TH ANNUAL SOHNX SAN FRANCISCO CONFERENCE
The Bay Area investor online event hosts another powerhouse lineup
Although a virtual event can never replace the experience of our annual gathering, it’s an affirmation that the mission to provide financial support to our beneficiaries has never been more pressing.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Excellence in Investing Foundation is pleased to announce that the 12th Annual SohnX San Francisco Investment Conference will take place on October 27, 2021. We will once again be virtual due to the lingering uncertainty over conference space and protocols, but we are determined to make it a great event so that we can all continued to invest in our communities and hear best ideas from world-class managers.
— Pete Lardner, Board Chair of the Excellence in Investing Foundation
The SohnX San Francisco Investment Conference will be held online on October 27, 2021.
“Although a virtual session can never replace the experience of our annual communal gathering, it’s an affirmation that the mission to provide financial support to our beneficiaries has never been more pressing.” said Pete Lardner, Board Chair of the Excellence in Investing Foundation. “This year’s funding recipients, Bridge the Gap College Prep in Marin City (btgcollegeprep.org), 826 Valencia in San Francisco (826valencia.org) and Community Education Partnerships in Oakland (cep.ngo) continue to persevere in these challenging times to provide education and support to children in our most challenged communities. Thank you for helping us support them to the greatest extent possible..”
“SohnX continues the goal of carrying the Sohn Conference Foundation’s mission of doing business while doing good into the virtual world.” said Evan Sohn, Vice President and Co-founder of The Sohn Conference Foundation. “We are proud to collaborate with partners like the Excellence In Investing Foundation to promote valuable philanthropic work with all proceeds going directly towards cutting-edge research and community programs.”
The West Coast financial community is proud to come together to improve educational opportunities for under-served youth here in the Bay Area “We are grateful to all of our supporters this year, especially the speakers and firms who backed our decision to take the event virtual very early in the process, SoMa Equity Partners, Light Street Capital, BTIG and No Street Capital.”
Current speakers include:
• Munir Alam, Sentinel Dome Partners
• Alex Gleser, TPG Public Equity Partners
• Glen Kacher, Light Street Capital
• Ram Parameswaran, Octahedron Capital
• Gil Simon, SoMa Equity Partners
• Lee Ainslie III, Maverick Capital in conversation with Amelia Martyn-Hemphill, Prometheus
In addition to the main program, Next Wave Sohn San Francisco features emerging leaders in the global financial industry, who present their best investment ideas in the distinguished format of The Sohn Investment Conference.
Next Wave speakers include:
• Shawn Badlani, Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Honest Capital
• Louis Change, Founder & Managing Partner, Gavilan Investment Partners
• Deepak Sarpangal, Founder & Managing Partner, Repertoire Partners
In the last 12 years the Conference has raised more than $2 Million to benefit Community Education Partnerships to support organizations focused on improving educational opportunities and life outcomes for underserved youth in the Bay Area.
For more information on SohnX– including the current agenda and confirmed speaker faculty to date – please visit http://www.sohnsf.org. Also, follow Sohn at @SohnConf– hashtag #SohnXSF2021 – for meeting updates, news and highlights.
###
ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE IN INVESTING FOUNDATION
The 12th annual Sohn San Francisco is presented by the Excellence in Investing Foundation. The conference is the premiere Bay Area investor event bringing together highly successful portfolio managers, private investors and asset allocators of all levels to learn from the insights and expertise of highly successful portfolio managers. Conference proceeds support Bay Area organizations focused on improving educational opportunities and life outcomes for underserved youth.
For more details please visit excellencesf.org.
ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION
The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs. The Foundation raises its funds through the renowned Sohn Investment Conference in New York City and a number of premier investment conferences around the world.
The Sohn Conference Foundation honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a talented Wall Street professional whose life was cut short when he passed away from cancer at the age of 29. Ira’s friends and family founded The Sohn Conference Foundation in New York City in 1995. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn conferences and unite the financial community to support a number of charitable causes.
Adam Straus
Excellence In Investing Foundation
+1 415-377-2327
email us here