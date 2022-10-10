Selah Pools & Spas Aligns with Renaissance Patio Products, Launches Selah Outdoors as Part of its Luxury Expansion
New division will feature complete turn-key custom outdoor environments to complement Selah’s cutting-edge pools and spa designs.
Our relationship with Renaissance creates an opportunity to craft a holistic design experience with a sleek and durable product that is true to our client expectations for unparalleled offerings.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selah Pools & Spas, a leader in luxury outdoor pool and spa design, has announced a strategic alliance with San Antonio based Renaissance Patio Products, a recognized manufacturer of high-end commercial and residential Patio Covers, Patio Roofing, Pergolas, Screen Rooms & Sunrooms.
— Tom Morris, Managing Partner & co-founder of Selah Pools & Spa
The new division will be known as Selah Outdoors, designed to support Selah’s luxury outdoor products expansion. The Renaissance product line adds a new dimension to Selah’s myriad of custom and unique offerings, which melds hundreds of design probabilities into a proprietary, Ai-driven technology platform.
Renaissance’s products are found in residential homes and commercial venues across the country. The company has earned a reputation for excellence thanks to its use of high-quality materials, great manufacturing partnerships, and industry-leading innovations in design and engineering.
“Since Selah’s inception, our goal is always to create the most innovative outdoor environments for our clients,” said Tom Morris, Managing Partner & co-founder of Selah Pools & Spas. “Our relationship with Renaissance creates an opportunity to craft an even more holistic design-to-build experience with a sleek and durable product that remains true to our client expectations for unparalleled offerings.”
The COVID-19 pandemic raised awareness of people’s homes being their sanctuary. In many cases, there are thousands of square feet available to expand the home into their backyard. The current desire among consumers is for more compelling outdoor experiences.
“This is an excellent opportunity for two engineering and marketing driven organizations to broaden each other’s offerings,” said Christopher Noe, President of Renaissance Patio. “We are clearly in a new era of individuals enjoying their home’s outdoor spaces as much as the indoors, and Selah is one of the few companies that offers a complete “turn-key” backyard. We look forward to incorporating our products into Selah’s custom-design platform.”
###
About Selah Pools
Selah Pools design, develop, and deliver for their luxury “Custom Outdoor Environments” residential & commercial clients nationwide. The company’s proprietary Ai technology allows is it to exponentially speed up the design process while its construction team delivers first-in-class service and results. For additional information, visit www.SelahPools.com.
About Renaissance Patio Products
Renaissance Patio Products manufactures beautiful, high-quality patio covers for homes across the U.S. The company uses the highest quality materials to ensure not only amazing aesthetics but durability. For additional information, visit www.RenaissancePatio.com.
Selah Strategic Alliance with Renaissance Patio Products