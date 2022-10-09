Walter Schindler as a Leading Global Advisor
The Impact of Technology on Investment, Law and Business
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
NEW YORK & LONDON October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter Schindler has confirmed his stature as a leading global advisor to assist clients at the intersection of investment, law and business. For example, in addition to his legal and confidential advisory roles, he is now the Chairman of the Advisory Boards of CBS,Inc. (https://shopsocialscenes.com), SkyH20, Inc. (https://skyh2o.com ), and TerraManta, Inc. (https://www.terramanta.com).
Walter has won more international awards for his sustainable investment vision and gamechanging achievements than any other American. He has been selected by international judges based in London “Game Changer of the Year” for each of the last seven years. And he has been honored at private receptions and dinners by the Royal Families of the United Kingdom and Liechtenstein.
In 2020 Walter accepted the invitation of Forbes Magazine to join the Forbes Business Council and has thus far published twelve (12) articles in Forbes.
His current company Transformation LLC ( https://transformationholdings.com ) is providing strategic and legal advisory services and project development and management services to large global clients pursuing sustainable energy, water, agriculture, healthcare and other sustainable projects throughout the world.
Of special note: Tom Fisher has expanded his Advisory Board role at Transformation LLC to grow into a game-changing Advisory Board role at CBS Inc., a Transformation client and portfolio company.
Tom Fisher has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors.
A few notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:
eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIO
Qualcomm Vice President
Gateway Chief Architect, Vice President, Global Architecture, Security and Vendor Management
MapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice President
President, Forbes Technology Council
In past years, Walter Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyers International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations from the global legal profession.
Walter recently added with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words "to encourage you" when I asked her why she had organized the event. And in 2017 she sponsored another special event at Marlborough House in London for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.”
Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 949-923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
