Gov. Cox orders flags to half-staff in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 7, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be lowered in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 from sunrise to sunset. To view President Biden’s statement, click here.
Gov. Cox encourages individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly their flags at half-staff as well.
