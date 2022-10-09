Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Twitter To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company") TWTR and reminds investors of the November 14, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Twitter stock or options between August 3. 2020 and August 23, 2022

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in SEC filings, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On August 23, 2022, CNN published an article entitled "Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies" which revealed that "Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post." The report also stated that the disclosure was "sent last month to a number of US government agencies and congressional committees, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice" and that the whistleblower is "Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, who was previously the company's head of security, reporting directly to the CEO." The report further stated, among other things, that "[w]hat Zatko says he found was a company [Twitter] with extraordinarily poor security practices, including giving thousands of the company's employees - amounting to roughly half the company's workforce - access to some of the platform's critical controls." Finally, the report stated that the disclosure "also alleges that some of the company's senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter's serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service."

On this news, Twitter's share price fell $3.15, 7.32%, to close at $39.86 on August 23, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

