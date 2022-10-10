BoxC Hires Logistics Veteran, Mark Waverek as Director of Business Development
BoxC, the leading e-commerce logistics management platform, has hired DHL and US Marine Corps Postal Office exec, Mark Waverek.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxC, the leading e-commerce logistics management platform for retailing and logistics businesses, has hired DHL and US Marine Corps Postal Office veteran Mark Waverek as Director of Business Development.
Waverek joins the senior leadership team at BoxC, bringing with him more than 40 years of experience in the parcel logistics field, working with both government agencies and the private sector.
While serving in the United State Marine Corps for 22 years, mostly supporting U.S Postal Service operations overseas, as well as 20 years working, developing, and managing parcel logistics solutions, sales and customer experience management at Military Postal and multiple DHL business units globally. Waverek will be charged with building BoxC’s client base and helping existing customers expand into new international markets.
In his roles prior to joining BoxC, Waverek acted as US Centcom, Joint Postal Cell as Chief of Postal Operations, responsible for Middle East Postal Operations, commercial airline partnerships, and USPS transportation to and from the Middle East. While at DHL Express Bahrain, Waverek established air carrier partner contracts in excess of $1.2bn to transport US Mail to and from Afghanistan and Iraq.
Michael Pakula, CEO of BoxC, said: “We’re very excited to have someone with Mark’s pedigree and experience driving growth in international e-commerce markets. His unique global skill set helping customers to grow their business beyond borders will serve to enhance our growing team of talented executives.”
International E-Commerce on the Rise
International e-commerce growth continues to outperform many domestic e-commerce markets, and the BoxC e-commerce logistics management platform enables logistics providers at all levels with the immediate capability to ship parcels globally.
The BoxC platform enables logistics providers like airlines, carriers, freight forwarders, postal providers, 3PLs, and e-commerce retailers to easily expand transportation options globally and manage every last detail of international e-commerce logistics.
“I am thrilled to be part of the BoxC team and excited to be able to offer a unique solution, that provides shippers of all sizes with the ability to include airlines, freight forwarders, 3PL’s and even postal authorities with a simple single API platform that gives them greater control of their supply chain, access to carrier and route optimization, improves delivery performance and significantly reduces their shipping costs,” said Waverek.
Unlike traditional carriers, BoxC allows for the selection of only what’s needed for a shipment. BoxC connects a traditionally fragmented and growing list of service providers necessary for international e-commerce logistics under one platform. This includes first and last-mile carriers, parcel insurance, airlines, customs brokers and agencies, warehouses, and data services for compliance, taxes and duties, and address verification. Using these providers, routes are created for each origin and destination country. Because of the robustness of the technology, these routes can be created dynamically, may use different service providers, and can even be customized down to an individual customer. Every route, no matter how complicated, automatically incorporates the requirements and costs of each service provider in the transportation chain to optimize for cost and speed.
“Having been both the logistics customer and supplier over my 40-year career, BoxC’s platform simplifies and solves the complexity of numerous and painful integrations that one might still experience today,” he said. “The frictionless BoxC platform provides full transparency of the who, how, where, and when of your international shipment, whereas other international shipping providers today, still white label or mask the final mile delivery agent and don't disclose what label and what delivery company delivers your package in a particular country. At BoxC we make it our business to be transparent and frictionless,” he says.
About BoxC
BoxC is an e-commerce logistics management platform built and designed for e-commerce in a globalized world, eliminating the limitations of traditional e-commerce shipping and logistics solutions. Confusing, costly, and siloed, traditional logistics options can present obstacles to growth for many e-commerce-focused businesses. More than just shipping, BoxC’s e-commerce logistics management technology simplifies every last detail of e-commerce logistics. BoxC is headquartered in New York and operates in more than 50 destination countries. (https://boxc.com)
