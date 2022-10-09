Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- DUI#1 Update

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 22A3005758

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez                           

STATION: VSP Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/9/22 @ 0034 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Barre, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Samantha Raper                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Main St in Barre, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Samantha Raper of Barre, VT. Investigation revealed Raper was under the influence of intoxicants and she was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Raper was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/22 @ 0830 hours      

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


