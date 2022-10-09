Berlin Barracks- DUI#1 Update
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005758
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/9/22 @ 0034 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Barre, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Samantha Raper
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Main St in Barre, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Samantha Raper of Barre, VT. Investigation revealed Raper was under the influence of intoxicants and she was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Raper was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/22 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.