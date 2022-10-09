Dr. Jason Bloom Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Face Expert From Pennsylvania, Dr. Jason Bloom, continues his partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in his fourth year.

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jason D. Bloom is an award-winning, Ivy-League trained, double board-certified facial plastic & reconstructive surgeon. His extensive experience and reputable training provide the foundation for his excellent technical skills and surgical aesthetic. He is dedicated to the treatment of patients with both cosmetic concerns and reconstructive problems of the head and neck.

Dr. Bloom completed his undergraduate B.S. degree with high distinction in Biopsychology & Cognitive Sciences at the University of Michigan. He then attended the University of Michigan Medical School, where he graduated Cum Laude and earned admission into the prestigious and elite medical honor society, Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA), as one of the very top students in his class.

Dr. Bloom completed his residency training in Otorhinolaryngology: Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania with excellent specialized training in facial plastic surgery. During his residency, Dr. Bloom worked with many facial plastic surgeons in the greater Philadelphia area and was named Chief Resident.

After finishing his residency, Dr. Bloom sought out additional expertise and was chosen for the highly sought-after and extremely competitive facial plastic & reconstructive surgery fellowship program at the New York University (NYU) Langone Medical Center. During Dr. Bloom's fellowship, he acted as an attending surgeon at NYU while also training under some of the most renowned facial plastic & reconstructive surgeons in the country, working at NYU Tisch Hospital, the famed Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.

Dr. Bloom is one of the few surgeons in the country who has undergone such rigorous and prestigious training, including board certification from the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery and a fellowship and board certification with the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Bloom has comprehensive experience in face lifting, rhinoplasty, ear surgery, eyelid rejuvenation, brow, and forehead aesthetic surgery, as well as extensive training in non-surgical treatments, including Botox, injectable fillers, and laser therapies.

Currently, Dr. Bloom is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Otorhinolaryngology: Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and a Clinical Assistant Professor (Adjunct) of Dermatology at the Temple University School of Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Bloom serves as Co-Director of the Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship program through the University of Pennsylvania and the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS).

Dr. Bloom has authored over 40 journal articles and book chapters and has given numerous presentations at national and international conferences. Dr. Bloom continues to be academically involved with teaching residents, sitting on medical advisory boards for various companies, speaking engagements, and performing research studies and clinical trials in the area of facial plastic & reconstructive surgery. These trials have led him to teach physicians, nurses, and injectors for a number of injectables, laser, and medical device companies.

Dr. Bloom's philosophy is to provide each patient with a specialized treatment plan based on his or her individual needs, stressing a natural, refreshed, and rejuvenated look. Dr. Bloom then uses his training and knowledge of time-tested and cutting-edge procedures to provide his patients with safe, reliable, and long-lasting treatments.

