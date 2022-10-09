First luxury train trip with Worldwide Rail Journeys post COVID-19
Take only memories, leave nothing but footprints.””DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an uncertain pandemic-induced standstill, the world has started moving again. Months of isolation, closed borders and canceled flights have made us realize the beauty of mobility. With a stronger, more justified urge to break free, breathe-free and explore the world, the new normal of travel is unraveling before us. Today, people believe in relishing every bit of the journey, savoring the finer things and earning memorable experiences.
Keeping pace with the changing trends in travel, India’s pioneer luxury train travel company and the designated GSA of the Palace on Wheels, Worldwide Rail Journeys (WRJ) informs you about the relaunch of the first post-pandemic luxury train trip from 12th October 2022 onwards. An initiative of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC), the resumption of this 40-year-old train is a matter of pride for the state. Furthermore, other iconic trains of India like the Maharaja Express and the Golden Chariot are also ready to take passengers on experiential journeys complete with culture and cuisine.
“We express immense gratitude towards the RTDC and its officials for their tireless efforts and dedication that have revived Rajasthan rail tourism”, says Manish Saini, Founder and Director of WRJ.
As much about the journey as the destination
Luxury trains are not just the means of reaching a destination. With curated itineraries and indulgent attractions, they are an experience in themselves. Inspired by the personal coaches of erstwhile rulers, offering modern amenities amid a heritage backdrop, the historical Palace on Wheels has been taking passengers on mesmerizing journeys since 1982. The train is all set to embark on a seven-day journey to the beautiful cities of Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, starting from Delhi - Jaipur - Sawai Madhopur - Chittorgarh - Udaipur - Jaisalmer - Jodhpur - Bharatpur - Agra - and ends in Delhi.
Feel like royalty
True to its name, the Palace on Wheels boasts of dedicated coaches housing bars and restaurants serving delectable cocktails and mouthwatering cuisines from the regions the train passes through. Luxury travel enthusiasts from across the globe prefer a well-rounded experience and an up-close rendezvous with the majestic charm of India.
That’s where WRJ comes in.
Curating a well-rounded experience, Stopping at iconic attractions and for grand excursions, the journey will leave you enthralled and feeling like royalty.
Travelers today are not just looking to tick destinations off their bucket lists; they want rich experiences worth their time and money. The Palace on Wheels and other remarkable luxury trains of India are ready to embark on their next innings after a halt of 2 years. Are you ready? Come, on board.
