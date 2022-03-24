Green signal to the finest rail journeys of the world
Time to get Onboard
Take only memories, leave nothing but footprints.”DELHI, INDIA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the world of travel has started picking up speed. India will see international flights operating with 100% capacity starting March 27, 2022. With travel restrictions relaxed, Worldwide Rail Journeys (WRJ) hits the refresh button on luxury travel. So, if you have always wanted to hop on those deluxe, heritage rail journeys, now is the time to start planning with WRJ, the country’s leading brand curating luxury train experiences for discerning travelers.
The lockdown and almost two years of restrictions have intensified people’s thirst for travel. So, instead of regular travel, they are craving for ‘epic’ experiences. And nothing’s closer to the definition of ‘epic’ than opulent train journeys showing the culture and colors of India. WRJ is a leading brand providing unmatched traveling experience in luxury trains all over the world. They organize end-to-end itineraries for travelers who want the joy of exploring without the hassle of transfers, change of hotels, packing and unpacking.
Winner of the National Tourism Award, WRJ carefully curates customized charters for traveling groups, corporates, culinary enthusiasts, weddings, family trips, movie shootings, social causes and more. With an objective of transforming the rail tourism segment, WRJ intends to acquaint the visitors with the historical legacy of the destinations in addition to the scenic beauty and geography.
Being an Indian brand, it lives by the age-old philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ which literally translates to ‘Guest is God’. That’s why, if you are exploring India with WRJ, you get the finest, most authentic, royal Indian experiences designed keeping your comfort and priorities in mind. Choose from the widest range of itineraries each showing a unique side of India via Palace on Wheels, Deccan Odyssey, the Golden Chariot, Maharaja’s Express, Deluxe Buddhist Train, Majestic Train, and Heritage Toy Trains of India.
Standing true to its name, Worldwide Rail Journeys (WRJ) is ready to strengthen its presence across the globe by adding special signature journeys of the world to its portfolio of offerings. “We are excited to bring the most iconic train journeys of the world to our customers. To cater to international travelers, we have expanded our presence by setting up our offices in Canada, the USA and very soon in the UK”, Manish Saini, Founder and Director of WRJ talks about the recent leap the company has taken during the pandemic by associating with coveted international luxury trains such as Belmond Trains, Rocky Mountaineer, Via Rail, Rovos Rail and Golden Eagle.
WRJ is a thought leader in the luxury rail industry constantly innovating and improving their service offerings to ensure happier clients.
Bookings for all luxury trains are now open. Being the biggest aggregator of rail journeys in India for 15 years, WRJ ensures price guarantee with complete transparency, utmost flexibility and unbeatable experiences. To enjoy unmatched discounts and best-in-class services, contact the 24/7 customer service department of WRJ and book a cabin for you today.
About WRJ
Worldwide Rail Journeys Pvt Ltd (WRJ) is a leader in the luxury rail tourism segment providing an unparalleled travelling experience to tourists from all over the world. Driven by the vision of adding a new dimension to railway tourism in India, the company offers the highest standards of service, and achieves the highest levels of customer satisfaction. The company is affiliated with IATO, ASTA INDIA, PATA INDIA and approved by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The idea behind the inception of WRJ is to show travelers the unexplored legacy of India. The company assures 24x7 customer support, readily available information and updates, unbeatable deals, price guarantee, authentic booking confirmation and excellent flexibility.
For more information, please visit www.worldwiderailjourneys.com or mail at: mail@worldwiderailjourneys.com
Brief Story of WRJ