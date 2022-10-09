Toronto Singer-Songwriter Alex Krawczyk Nominated for Canadian Folk Music Awards on Eve of Single Release

Alex Krawczyk releases the 3rd single from her debut album, “Le Olam.” She is nominated for Best New Artist at the CMFAs.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 150K Spotify streams of her debut album, “Le Olam” and a #1 US radio airplay chart single, Alex Krawczyk has emerged onto the folk music scene in 2022. Now, she is being recognized for her achievements with a nomination for Best New/Emerging Artist at the 2023 Canadian Folk Music Awards. The awards will be held during The CFMA 2023 Awards Weekend, March 31 – April 2, 2023, in Vancouver, B.C.

Established by Canada’s vibrant and internationally recognized folk music community, the awards currently boasts 19 categories. Nominees are chosen for each category through a two-stage jury process. More than 100 jurors, located across Canada, representing all official provinces, territories, and languages, determine the official recipients in each category.

News of her nomination comes as Alex prepares to release the 3rd single from her album. “Turning” follows the #1 US airplay hit, “There Will be Light” and the Top 10, “Better Days.”

Alex says, “Turning’ is a song written to encourage us to find beauty and meaning despite the challenges we are faced with, and to appreciate the simple moments in life. Thank you for listening! With love, Alex.”

When she’s not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song. More details about Alex Krawczyk and her new single can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5FokQUg9zBVETeLSkmTgI8?si=36c0a009b73349d5