Submit Release
News Search

There were 288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,660 in the last 365 days.

R3 Medical Training Opens 7000 Square Feet Space in Scottsdale Arizona

Best Thread Lift Training Course

Top Thread Lift Training Course

best ultrasound injection course

R3 Medical Training Facility

stem cell training course

R3 Medical Training Classroom

Best Botox and Fillers Course

R3 Medical Training Lounge

R3 Medical Training, the premier USA teaching company for healthcare providers, has opened a 7000 square feet state of the art center in Scottsdale Arizona.

Our new center is the first of its kind, dedicated to offering first rate CME accredited courses where providers perform procedures under the direct guidance of our faculty. What better way to learn? ”
— David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training, the premier USA teaching company for healthcare providers, has opened a 7000 square feet state of the art training center in Scottsdale Arizona. The center includes a large presentation room, five treatment rooms, a spacious open treatment area, modern lounge, kitchen and conference room.

The courses offered are all CME accredited, including MSK ultrasound guided injection course (Level 1 and 2), regenerative stem cell training course, Botox and fillers course (Level 1 and 2), PDO Thread Lifting courses, regenerative aesthetics course and plenty more on the horizon. During the courses, there are extensive networking opportunities, and attendees are able to spend considerable time with the faculty trainers. Most courses are hands on, meaning the opportunity exists for experience on real patients.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our new center is the first of its kind, dedicated to offering first rate CME accredited courses where providers are able to perform procedures under the direct guidance of our faculty. What better way to learn? The facility is beautiful, equipment is top of the line, and our faculty is incredible at helping cement the necessary skill sets to attendees!"

The experiential nature of learning with real procedures on real patients permits attendees to cement the skill sets and be able to implement them into clinical practice quickly. The faculty to attendee ratio is kept small to ensure adequate hands on training.

With CME accreditation through the American Academy of Family Physicians, the courses are eligible for Category 1 credit acceptable to most associations. There are many recreational, theater, sports, shopping and vacation activities in the Phoenix metropolitan area to enjoy. The attendees and their families will have plenty of activities available for any member of the family!

Added Dr. Greene, "When implementing a new skill into practice, providers need hands on experience. Not a cadaver or a simulation. That's what we offer! With our R3 Heroes Program, we bring in military veterans and first responders who receive free procedures, while the attendees get to meet them, evaluate the pathology and work under the direct supervision of our faculty. There's nothing like it!"

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA
R3 Medical Training
+1 888-998-6343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

R3 Medical Training Opens 7000 Square Feet Space in Scottsdale Arizona

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.