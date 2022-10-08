R3 Medical Training Opens 7000 Square Feet Space in Scottsdale Arizona

Top Thread Lift Training Course R3 Medical Training Facility R3 Medical Training Classroom R3 Medical Training Lounge

R3 Medical Training, the premier USA teaching company for healthcare providers, has opened a 7000 square feet state of the art center in Scottsdale Arizona.

Our new center is the first of its kind, dedicated to offering first rate CME accredited courses where providers perform procedures under the direct guidance of our faculty. What better way to learn? ” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training, the premier USA teaching company for healthcare providers, has opened a 7000 square feet state of the art training center in Scottsdale Arizona. The center includes a large presentation room, five treatment rooms, a spacious open treatment area, modern lounge, kitchen and conference room.

The courses offered are all CME accredited, including MSK ultrasound guided injection course (Level 1 and 2), regenerative stem cell training course, Botox and fillers course (Level 1 and 2), PDO Thread Lifting courses, regenerative aesthetics course and plenty more on the horizon. During the courses, there are extensive networking opportunities, and attendees are able to spend considerable time with the faculty trainers. Most courses are hands on, meaning the opportunity exists for experience on real patients.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our new center is the first of its kind, dedicated to offering first rate CME accredited courses where providers are able to perform procedures under the direct guidance of our faculty. What better way to learn? The facility is beautiful, equipment is top of the line, and our faculty is incredible at helping cement the necessary skill sets to attendees!"

The experiential nature of learning with real procedures on real patients permits attendees to cement the skill sets and be able to implement them into clinical practice quickly. The faculty to attendee ratio is kept small to ensure adequate hands on training.

With CME accreditation through the American Academy of Family Physicians, the courses are eligible for Category 1 credit acceptable to most associations. There are many recreational, theater, sports, shopping and vacation activities in the Phoenix metropolitan area to enjoy. The attendees and their families will have plenty of activities available for any member of the family!

Added Dr. Greene, "When implementing a new skill into practice, providers need hands on experience. Not a cadaver or a simulation. That's what we offer! With our R3 Heroes Program, we bring in military veterans and first responders who receive free procedures, while the attendees get to meet them, evaluate the pathology and work under the direct supervision of our faculty. There's nothing like it!"