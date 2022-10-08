JR Ridinger: A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of the Man Behind Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

JR Ridinger was the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, the leading e-commerce and digital marketing company.

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, October 8, 2022, family and friends will gather in Miami Beach for a celebration of the incredible life of JR Ridinger, thrown by JR's wife, Loren Ridinger. JR, who suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on August 30th, was the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, the leading e-commerce and digital marketing company.

He changed the landscape of entrepreneurship through his unparalleled leadership qualities, inspiring those around him and paving the road for many to follow. Despite his stature in his professional life serving as a mentor to some of the biggest names in business, tech, marketing and entertainment, he maintained a level of humility and dignity that was rare to find.

JR was known to have many titles during his life – his favorites were Husband, Dad and Pop Pop.

Media Contact

Gabriel Pessoa, Haute Living, 7863437534, gabriel@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM