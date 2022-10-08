Re: INTERSTATE 89 SHUTDOWN - RICHMOND

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 southbound at exit 11 (Richmond) is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle crash on the bridge.

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP Williston

802.878.7111