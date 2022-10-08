Submit Release
Re: INTERSTATE 89 SHUTDOWN - RICHMOND

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


The roadway is now fully open for regular travels. 




From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, October 8, 2022 11:55 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: INTERSTATE 89 SHUTDOWN - RICHMOND

 

Interstate 89 southbound at exit 11 (Richmond) is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle crash on the bridge.  

 

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available.  Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Williston

802.878.7111

