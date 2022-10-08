Re: INTERSTATE 89 SHUTDOWN - RICHMOND
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The roadway is now fully open for regular travels.
Sent: Saturday, October 8, 2022 11:55 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: INTERSTATE 89 SHUTDOWN - RICHMOND
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 southbound at exit 11 (Richmond) is currently shut down due to a motor vehicle crash on the bridge.
Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP Williston
802.878.7111