You can now book a Private Chauffeur in a Rolls Royce for the same price as UberBlack.
MySugarExotics, the leading exotic car rental agency in the DMV region, is now expanding into the Private Chauffeur & Private Jet segment.
Uber's high fees have actually played into our advantage, because we can offer our clients a Private Chauffeur in a Rolls Royce, G-Wagon, or Bentley for the same price, sometimes even lower.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MySugarExotics, a DC-based startup company launched less than 90 days ago, is now taking on UberBlack. The company is offering Private Chauffeur Service at equivalent or lower prices than UberBlack. The catch? MySugarExotic's Private Drivers will pick you & your guests up in cars UberBlack can never offer, including Black Series II Rolls Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus Bianco, and several Matte-Black Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Wagons.
— Hussian Alsaadi, Founder of MySugarExotics
Operating a vast inventory of exotic cars, private jets, and personal chauffeurs, MySugarExotics is providing a world-class experience for their clientele. In less than 90 days, the company has made its mark on the exotic rental & luxury vehicle hire industry with excellent customer service, convenient prices, stunning vehicles, and no age restrictions.
The company also offers a variety of packages such as their latest halloween package, branded The BOO! Package, along with their Romance Package, Photographer Package, and even their Wedding Package.
There are currently zero exotic rental agencies on the east coast offering similar services, putting My Sugar Exotics on the cutting edge of luxury chauffeurs & exotic vehicle rentals. The agency also offers significant discounts on longer bookings such as 15% off reservations 3-15 days long, and steeper discounts on longer term rentals.
Customers can pick-out their dream car, book it, and upload their own insurance binder/driver license in minutes (with no fees). MySugarExotics operates an easy-to-use online platform, custom made for their clientele's needs.
My Sugar Exotics is also the first car rental agency that offers vehicles ranging from $200,000 to $500,000 without any age restrictions. This accessibility, great prices, and phenomenal customer service has placed MySugarExotics as the highest-rated exotic rental company in the DC, Maryland, VA area (DMV). The company boasts an incredible online presence, with over 25,000 instagram followers and nearly a million cumulative views across their social media accounts.
