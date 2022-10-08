You can get Spider-Covered Roses With Your Lamborghini Rental. MySugarExotics Launches The BOO! Package.
MySugarExotics is the leading Exotic Car Rental & Chauffeur Agency in the DC, Maryland & Virginia Area.
We don't just want to have the best prices. We want to offer products that others can't even sell. So the BOO! Package just made sense for MySugarExotics. Plus who doesn't love spooky roses”GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not uncommon for people to rent fancy cars for special events like weddings, proms, homecomings, and other special date-nights, but it is uncommon for your fancy car to come with spider-covered roses. MySugarExotics has unveiled their newest smooch-worthy package. Dubbed the "BOO! Package," it consists of four dozen spider-covered roses, matte-black petals, and a black bouquet sleeve, already inside your fancy car for the night.
— Hussian Alsaadi, Founder of MySugarExotics
Just hours after MySugarExotics launched their latest BOO! Package, the new service's various social media campaigns amassed nearly a quarter of a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes across Instagram, FaceBook & TikTok. The BOO! Package is an add-on that can be purchased with any of MySugarExotic's fleet of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, G-Wagons, and Rolls Royces. The company has promised the Spooky Roses will be inside your vehicle at the time of pick-up with as little as 2 days notice. The company has also announced the service will be available from October 10 to November 1st, to customers across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. You can book the scary-bouquet directly online with no representative intervention required (and no extra fees).
MySugarExotics was created to solve three major problems in the exotic-rental-segment; accessibility, service quality, and transparency. Most Exotic Rental Agencies only offer manual bookings via Telephone or Email Communication, so MySugarExotics created a 100% online booking system that allows clients to browse, book, and be on the road in as little as 6 hours. MySugarExotics has also partnered with hotels, airports, and even companies like Starbucks to provide the best service possible. Finally, MySugarExotics also boasts their lack of hidden fees and unnecessary charges, such as the 'extended trip' fee or 'young driver' fee that many other agencies carry. The company itself is somewhat new, having launched in late September. Affluent founders well-versed in virality (and the recipe of it) combined with an incredible network of clients & exotic cars helped MySugarExotics go from concept to regional behemoth in less than 90 days.
