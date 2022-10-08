St. Albans Barracks // DUI - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 22A2005699
TROOPER: Nicholas Olson
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 10/08/22 – 0519 hours
LOCATION: Cambridge Rd, Fletcher, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Raychel Nelson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 8th, 2022 at approximately 0519 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Cambridge Rd in Fletcher. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Raychel Nelson (age 40 of Jeffersonville), had been operating while under the influence of alcohol. Nelson was transported from the scene to the Northwest Medical Center for further evaluation of injuries and was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI at the hospital. Nelson was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/22/22 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/22/22
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas Olson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-5993
E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov