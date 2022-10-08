St. Albans Barracks // DUI - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 22A2005699

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 10/08/22 – 0519 hours

LOCATION: Cambridge Rd, Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Raychel Nelson

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 8th, 2022 at approximately 0519 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Cambridge Rd in Fletcher. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Raychel Nelson (age 40 of Jeffersonville), had been operating while under the influence of alcohol. Nelson was transported from the scene to the Northwest Medical Center for further evaluation of injuries and was subsequently placed under arrest and processed for DUI at the hospital. Nelson was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/22/22 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/22/22

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov