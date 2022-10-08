Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Disaster Recovery Center Location in Collier County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that a new Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Collier County to help Floridians who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. This center brings the total number of Disaster Recovery Centers to four centers in three impacted counties. These centers are operated by the Department of Economic Opportunity, in conjunction with more than 10 agencies, to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm. Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:
Collier County
Veterans Community Park
1895 Veterans Drive
Naples, FL 34109
Sarasota County
Shannon Staub Library
4675 Career Lane
North Port, FL 34289
Lee County
Joseph P.D Alessandro Office Complex
2295 Victoria Ave.
Fort Myers, FL 33901
Lakes Regional Library
15290 Bass Road
Fort Myers, FL 33919
The Disaster Recovery Centers are collocated with Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Initial Payment Centers. The purpose of the Initial Payment Center is for policyholders to meet directly with their insurance companies to file claims, and for the insurance company to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, insurance carriers will focus on the immediate needs of policy holders by providing resources for specific items including living expenses.
To help Floridians stay in touch with their loved ones and find additional support, Florida has also deployed mental health professionals who can offer counselling and support, as well as five SpaceX Starlinks to provide internet and cellular access.
Along with volunteer groups, representatives from the following state agencies, partners, and federal organizations currently on site and available to help survivors and provide individual and business assistance include:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management
- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
- Office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis
- Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation
- Florida Department of Children and Families
- Florida Department of Health
- Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs
- Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
- Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- Enterprise Florida, Inc.
- Legal Services of North Florida
- CareerSource Southwest Florida
- CareerSource South Florida
- CareerSource Pasco Hernando
- Florida Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC)
- Agency for Persons with Disabilities
- U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
