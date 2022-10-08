Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Disaster Recovery Center Location in Collier County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that a new Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Collier County to help Floridians who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. This center brings the total number of Disaster Recovery Centers to four centers in three impacted counties. These centers are operated by the Department of Economic Opportunity, in conjunction with more than 10 agencies, to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm. Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

Collier County

Veterans Community Park

1895 Veterans Drive

Naples, FL 34109

Sarasota County

Shannon Staub Library

4675 Career Lane

North Port, FL 34289

Lee County

Joseph P.D Alessandro Office Complex

2295 Victoria Ave.

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Lakes Regional Library

15290 Bass Road

Fort Myers, FL 33919

The Disaster Recovery Centers are collocated with Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Initial Payment Centers. The purpose of the Initial Payment Center is for policyholders to meet directly with their insurance companies to file claims, and for the insurance company to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, insurance carriers will focus on the immediate needs of policy holders by providing resources for specific items including living expenses.

To help Floridians stay in touch with their loved ones and find additional support, Florida has also deployed mental health professionals who can offer counselling and support, as well as five SpaceX Starlinks to provide internet and cellular access.

Along with volunteer groups, representatives from the following state agencies, partners, and federal organizations currently on site and available to help survivors and provide individual and business assistance include:

Florida Division of Emergency Management

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Florida Department of Children and Families

Florida Department of Health

Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation

Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

Enterprise Florida, Inc.

Legal Services of North Florida

CareerSource Southwest Florida

CareerSource South Florida

CareerSource Pasco Hernando

Florida Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC)

Agency for Persons with Disabilities

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

