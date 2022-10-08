Submit Release
Drone Nerds Set to Exhibit Innovative Drone Solutions at Chicago Build Expo

Dania Beach, Oct. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leader in enterprise UAV solutions, drone retailer, and DJI Enterprise Platinum Partner in North America, will attend Chicago Build in October 2022. Chicago Build is the largest construction, real estate, and design expo in the Midwest. Attendees include civil engineers,  developers, construction management, architecture, and surveying professionals. The event will take place at McCormick Place - the largest event venue in the USA.

Drone Nerds will feature some of the latest UAV commercial solutions, including the Sony Airpeak S1, and DJI M30 series drones, as well as the just-launched DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Drone Nerds' team of experts will demonstrate a sample of their expansive enterprise solutions, each of which is designed to help facilitate construction development and processes. The Sony Airpeak S1 drone offers powerful flight performance with a max speed of 55.9 mph, giving users incredible versatility in open-field environments and dynamic operations.


Drone Nerds will also showcase advanced LiDAR and mapping payloads, like the DJI L1 sensor, which is used for aerial surveying and provides real-time 3D data for highly accurate reconstructed models of complex structures and buildings.

Products on display will include drones, payloads, and software technology from DJI, Sony, Pix4D, Hextronics, Parrot, Freefly, and other leading industry manufacturers. These solutions are designed for practical application to optimize workflows and modernize operations throughout various industries, including construction and real estate. 


"We are excited for the opportunity to present the many solutions drone technology offers construction operations—from surveying solutions at the start of a project, to asset management and reporting throughout the final stages, a robust UAV program can minimize costs and material loss for contractors and investors alike," states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds' CEO.

Drone Nerds will be at the event on October 13th-14th; attendees who wish to learn more about enterprise drone solutions for construction can connect with Drone Nerds' team of experts at booth #501. 

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.


