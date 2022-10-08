Submit Release
Registration for the marathon and half marathon categories of 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon is full. Registration for mini marathon starts tomorrow.

MACAU, October 8 - Registration for the 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, started today and has received overwhelming response. The Organizing Committee announced that all places for the marathon and half marathon categories have been filled.

Registration for the mini marathon category will commence at 9:00 am tomorrow (9 October).  Interested participants may register at the event’s official website www.macaomarathon.com, or via the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile app.

This year’s event will take place on 4 December (Sunday), with the start and finish both located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium.  The marathon and half marathon will start at 6:00 am, for the mini marathon will start at 6:15 am.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the regulations and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. 

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

