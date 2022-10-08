India Roofing Market Report, Company Profiles, Business Strategies, Key Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group experts, The India roofing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “India Roofing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on roofing market in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India roofing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027.

Roofing is a vital part of building a house that offers enhanced protection against climatic conditions as well as natural elements. The exterior layer of a roof differs according to the available materials, along with the complexity of the supporting structure. Different materials are used to construct roofs in residential and commercial buildings, such as offices, hotels, and educational institutes. The materials include bitumen, ceramic-coated granules, clay, sand, fiberglass, concrete, and polycarbonate. Nowadays, roofs can be built with gabled, hipped, butterfly, arched, flat, mono-pitched, and domed shapes.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-roofing-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing infrastructural development activities across the domestic segment. Furthermore, significant growth in the construction industry across the country is catalyzing the market. Moreover, rapid technological advancements are augmenting the usage of roofing materials to sustain the efficiency of machinery, thus propelling the market. Besides this, continual technological innovations, such as the advent of green roofing, eco-friendly roofing materials, and drones for roof inspections, are strengthening the market. Additionally, various key players are focusing on designing efficient roofing systems to ensure long-term performance, even in extremely harsh weather conditions. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the growth of the roofing market across India.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-roofing-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Bansal Roofing Products Limited

CK Birla Group

Everest Industries Limited

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

JWS Steel Coated Products Limited

Tata Bluescope Steel

India Roofing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, type and application.

Breakup by Material Type:

Bituminous

Tiles

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Type:

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

India Water Pumps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-water-pumps-market

India Internet of Things Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-internet-of-things-market

India Home Furnishings Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-home-furnishings-market

India Ceiling Fan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-ceiling-fan-market

India Male Grooming Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-male-grooming-products-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: India Roofing Market Report, Company Profiles, Business Strategies, Key Trends and Forecast 2022-2027