Linguitronics ISO 17100 Certified
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linguitronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has recently passed the audit of Bureau Veritas, the world-renowned company in testing, inspection and certification services (TIC), and technical consultations. Linguitronics' ISO 17100 Translation Management System Certificate is a recognition of the company's professional work ethics, well-established translation procedure structure, advanced translation management system, and meticulous linguist selection standards.
ISO 17100 is the current international standard for translation service management systems in the language service industry, covering translation procedures, linguist standards, tools and technologies, and other elements that determine the translation quality. The Certificate aims to promote and guarantee that language service providers operate more scientific, efficient businesses to provide professional, quality translation services for their clients.
Established in 2002, Linguitronics Shanghai has served our clients with a professional team for 20 years, meeting and exceeding clients' needs and overcoming challenges in our path to continued linguistic service improvements to provide the most suited, high-quality language solutions.
About Linguitronics
Linguitronics is proud to be powered by people. The team at Linguitronics is equipped with exceptional expertise in languages and is highly enthusiastic towards language services. This allows them to think outside the box and provide clients with optimal solutions that are customized for the clients' needs, thereby enhancing the clients' satisfaction and creating value. Linguitronics provides clients with a full range of A-to-Z™ language services and solutions, including translation, interpretation, localization, transcreation, technical writing, copywriting, language asset management, desktop publishing and editing, multimedia post-production, and other services. Linguitronics has provided language services to many globally renowned Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices in Taipei and Shanghai, as well as strategic partners in Asia and Europe.
