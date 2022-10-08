Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3005731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/8/2022 0101 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Barre, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Corey Boulanger                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on North Main St in Barre, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Corey Boulanger, 25 of Barre, VT. Investigation revealed Boulanger was under the influence of intoxicants and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Boulanger was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2022 @ 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Berlin Barracks- DUI #1

