Berlin Barracks- DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3005731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/8/2022 0101 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Barre, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Corey Boulanger

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on North Main St in Barre, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Corey Boulanger, 25 of Barre, VT. Investigation revealed Boulanger was under the influence of intoxicants and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Boulanger was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2022 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.