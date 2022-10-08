Berlin Barracks- DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005731
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/8/2022 0101 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Barre, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Corey Boulanger
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on North Main St in Barre, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Corey Boulanger, 25 of Barre, VT. Investigation revealed Boulanger was under the influence of intoxicants and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Boulanger was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2022 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.