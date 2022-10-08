Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,596 in the last 365 days.

Linguitronics ISO 17100:2015 Certified

SHANGHAI, 中国, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linguitronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has recently passed the audit of Bureau Veritas, the world-renowned company in testing, inspection and certification services (TIC), and technical consultations. Linguitronics' ISO 17100 Translation Management System Certificate is a recognition of the company's professional work ethics, well-established translation procedure structure, advanced translation management system, and meticulous linguist selection standards.

ISO 17100 is the current international standard for translation service management systems in the language service industry, covering translation procedures, linguist standards, tools and technologies, and other elements that determine the translation quality. The Certificate aims to promote and guarantee that language service providers operate more scientific, efficient businesses to provide professional, quality translation services for their clients.

Established in 2002, Linguitronics Shanghai has served our clients with a professional team for 20 years, meeting and exceeding clients' needs and overcoming challenges in our path to continued linguistic service improvements to provide the most suited, high-quality language solutions.

About Linguitronics
Linguitronics is proud to be powered by people. The team at Linguitronics is equipped with exceptional expertise in languages and is highly enthusiastic towards language services. This allows them to think outside the box and provide clients with optimal solutions that are customized for the clients' needs, thereby enhancing the clients' satisfaction and creating value. Linguitronics provides clients with a full range of A-to-Z™ language services and solutions, including translation, interpretation, localization, transcreation, technical writing, copywriting, language asset management, desktop publishing and editing, multimedia post-production, and other services. Linguitronics has provided language services to many globally renowned Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices in Taipei and Shanghai, as well as strategic partners in Asia and Europe.

Brooks Young
Linguitronics
email us here

You just read:

Linguitronics ISO 17100:2015 Certified

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.