St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4007901                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2022 2317 hours

STREET: Gilman Rd.

TOWN: Lyndon

WEATHER:         Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE:18     

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: TRG

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/07/2022 at approximately 2317 hours Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Lyndon Vermont. The vehicle was traveling west on Gilman Rd, crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and went off the opposite side of the road. The operator of the vehicle was still on scene and reported no injuries. State Police noticed multiple indicators of intoxication on the operator, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing.

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2022 at 1pm

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

