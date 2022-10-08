St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI CRASH
CASE#: 22A4007901
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2022 2317 hours
STREET: Gilman Rd.
TOWN: Lyndon
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE:18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: TRG
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/07/2022 at approximately 2317 hours Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in Lyndon Vermont. The vehicle was traveling west on Gilman Rd, crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and went off the opposite side of the road. The operator of the vehicle was still on scene and reported no injuries. State Police noticed multiple indicators of intoxication on the operator, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Caledonia
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2022 at 1pm
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.