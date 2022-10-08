Submit Release
News Search

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,598 in the last 365 days.

OncoDynamiX announces "Successful Cancer Treatment – Precise, Targeted Treatment For Maximum Benefit.'

Sucessful Cancer Treatment - Patient Testimony

Cancer patient recovers from Uterine Cancer

The new cancer treatment is having amazing success, with patients' tumors reducing and life expectancy increasing by fifteen years.

'This technology is disruptive and revolutionary in cancer treatment; We save lives and reduce the cost of cancer treatment, impacting more than 30 million cancer patients today.”
— George Molakal-Global Director
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OncoDynamiX announces "Successful Cancer Treatment – Precise, Targeted Treatment For Maximum Benefit.'

The patient was suffering from Uterine Serous Adenocarcinoma Patient.
In her own words about the success of the treatment using Oncodynamix – Oncemblex Platform.

I'm a 62-year-old endometrial cancer patient. For the past three years, I have suffered from this disease. When my condition worsened and flared up again- my treatment options dwindled, and I was recommended to palliative care with weeks more to live. But then, thankfully, my surgical oncologist friend suggested we do something different for me. To decide what would be best for me in the future - he made me an offer to analyze some reports with these people in India called OncoDynamiX. After analyzing my case reports (including whole genome sequencing), OncoDynamix sent us back personalized recommendations. They used the Oncemblex platform and recommended drugs based on a clinical trial which they said would suit my needs best. As a result, my quality of life has improved dramatically in the 11 months since starting the course. Now I can do things independently without fear or worry clouding over what tomorrow may bring!

ONCODYNAMIX uses two Platforms to assist Cancer Patients, using 1500 cancer pathways, 15 million data points, patient biomarkers, and cell genomics.

NEOTOX is a novel, novel data-driven methodology for pragmatic precision medicine, which is a non-NGS route to personalized cancer therapy. The Technology predicts the clinical outcome of a cancer patient to specific Cancer to a specific drug or combination of drugs. It validates in a 3D environment in the lab before summarizing each patient.

Sundaresh Babu, CEO of OncoDynamiX, stated: The Oncemblex Technology can analyze and recommend treatments for cancers with greater than 85% cell death efficacy, even in Stage 4 cancer. As a result, we see patients recovering completely from Cancer - living normal lives.

ONCEMBLEX, which is a genomics-driven methodology for precision medicine in Cancer. The workflow utilizes cutting-edge protocols in NGS for an exhaustive set of genes relevant to Cancer– be it known, targetable signatures, or drivers and passengers of unknown significance. This Technology enables us to pinpoint the best drug or combination of drugs with maximum therapeutic benefit.

Sundaresh Babu
OncoDynamiX Life Sciences
sundaresh.babu@oncodynamix.com

You just read:

OncoDynamiX announces "Successful Cancer Treatment – Precise, Targeted Treatment For Maximum Benefit.'

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.