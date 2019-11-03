Kennedy Molakal a 12 year old, gives captivating Sunday Sermon on World Sunday School day - Joel Osteen of the future??

Kennedy at the Church with his Dad Kennedy with Pastor Joel Osteen

Kennedy Molakal a 12 year old student from Chicago Marthoma Church gives a captivating sermon that sets direction for the youth and adults. Empowering message.

God will bless those who praise him which is the key to the power of heavenly blessings. Faith and belief comes in when you praise God, our Heavenly Father!!” — Kennedy Molakal

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Molakal a 12-year-old from the Chicago Marthoma Church speaks to the Church congregation on the World Sunday School Day. Kennedy’s powerful and motivational message is that Children are a gift from God and influenced by many things - parents, teachers, school, friends, community. A combined influence of these factors influences the destiny of a child.So, the question is what the principles are, that impact all the influences to help a child, to live by the Bible, and be victorious in action and deeds. Sunday school has had a major impact on his life. Kennedy shares the learnings he has had with his Sunday School classes. The biblical principles shine on all people are.First - Be thankful and have gratitude.Second - Love your neighbor as you love yourselfThird – Focus on the promise and not the problemFourth - Have faith, belief and expect miracles.Fifth - Set GoalsSixth - Learn to ListenKennedy gives several examples from for focusing on the promise, how to develop faith and belief and how to expect miracles. He gave an example of how God worked miracles in his life. Kennedy gave brilliant examples like Pastor Joel Osteen on how to set goals and vision, which is very important for every Christian.Kennedy maintains that the choice of peace, happiness, joy, and care leads us to follow and practice this simple but very powerful commandment of Lord Jesus and Sunday School is the beginning to teach us children the powerful faith that will etch the Christian beliefs, faith, and spirituality to make us successful.Kennedy quotes Proverbs 22.29. Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will stand before kings” We will blessing to everyone in life.In summary, Kennedy concludes that Sunday school has helped him to understand that Christians should worship the Lord, pray every day, love all neighbors, not to judge, forgive others, set goals, be proactive, listen to parents and elders and pray without ceasing.Kennedy loves his Sunday School.

Kennedy Molakal giving the sermon



