Lewis and Clark State Historic Site to host craft fair and program about First Lady Dolley Madison in October

HARTFORD - The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site will host two fun and informative events in October, including a historic craft fair and a visit with First Lady Dolley Madison.


Local artisans will make their finely crafted goods available for purchase at the third annual Historic Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site. Goods ranging from basketry to fiber work to pottery and more will be available. All pieces available at the craft fair are handmade by local artisans. Booths will be set up throughout the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. The lobby, multi-purpose room, and galleries will be filled with talented artisans sharing their skills and wares.


The Lewis and Clark Society of America is sponsoring the event as an opportunity to feature local crafts and to support the mission of the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site.


Then, a program about First Lady Dolley Madison will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct.22 in the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center theater. This free program will share the early first lady's story and offer insight about early America. The speaker is supported by the Lewis and Clark Society of America Endowment Fund.


Madison's life was full of important moments for her and the United States. She did more than save a portrait of George Washington. Her actions during the War of 1812 helped shape the role for future first ladies. In first person and in costume, Barbara Kay will portray Madison and tell the story of her life with an emphasis on the War of 1812, accompanied by audience involvement. The future State of Illinois had its fair share of fights and battles. People will see how this war gave rise to new towns and how early Illinois leaders got their start in public service during the war.


The period of Dolley Madison and the War of 1812 fits perfectly with the changing times and shifting cultures the men of the Corps of Discovery lived in. Numerous soldiers from the Lewis and Clark Expedition re-enlisted during the war and experienced the conflict firsthand. Kay's Dolley Madison will help bring that into clearer context and provide further insight during a question-and-answer session following the presentation.


Kay is a retired high school history teacher who now brings famous women from history alive with first-person presentations. Kindergartners through senior citizens have enjoyed and learned history with her. It's been her privilege to be a five-time Illinois Road Scholar. Born and raised in St. Louis, she and her husband now make Glen Carbon their home.


Lewis and Clark State Historic Site is located at 1 Lewis and Clark Trail in Hartford. The Interpretive Center and reconstructed Camp River Dubois reveal the important role that Illinois played in the Corps of Discovery's preparations as they wintered from December 1803 to May 1804.


The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The site is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and supported by the Lewis and Clark Society of America.

