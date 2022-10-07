206 Temporary Residency Applications Handled in the First Half of 2022

MACAU, October 7 - In the first half of 2022, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute has handled 206 temporary residency applications for "Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications". Among them, there were 189 renewal applications, 8 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 9 new applications.

For more details, please visit IPIM’s official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/