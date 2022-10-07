Submit Release
More“GovPay”payment methods added to sports facilities’offline payment

MACAU, October 7 - To comply with the development of e-government, Sports Bureau continues to improve electronic services. Since 10 October (Monday), more “GovPay” payment methods will be integrated to Sports Bureau’s offline payment, providing convenience to residents when purchasing tickets of sports facilities.

Newly added “GovPay” payment methods including: VISA/MasterCard/UnionPay  (debit/credit card), Tai Fung Pay, CGB Pay, LusoPay, ICBC ePay, UePay, WeChat Pay (China), Alipay (Macau) and Alipay (China and Hong Kong), Apple Pay, HUAWEI Pay, Samsung Pay and MiPay. Residents can hire sports facilities through the above-mentioned payment methods at the ticketing counters of Sports Bureau.

For more details, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363 for inquiries.

