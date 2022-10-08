RE: Road Closure VT Route 242 Jay

Roadway is back open at this time. Please drive carefully.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 242 below the base of Jay Peak resort is currently closed due to a traffic accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

