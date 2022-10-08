Kiên Giang posts economic growth of 8.6 per cent

VIETNAM, October 8 - KIÊN GIANG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang recorded economic growth of 8.6 per cent in the first nine months compared to the same period last year, the largest growth rate in five years, according to a report released by the provincial People’s Committee.

During the period, the province's economic revival has shown signs of broadening.

The province’s index of industrial production (IIP) in the first nine months surged 25.5 per cent over the same period last year, driven by strong growth of the processing and manufacturing industries.

Manufacturing and processing saw 26 per cent year-on-year growth during the period.

In the first nine months of the year, export turnover of goods reached more than US$621 million, up 19.2 per cent year-on-year, and fulfilled 79.6 per cent of the target for the whole year.

During the period, the border trade value at the border gates of Hà Tiên and Giang Thành in the province reached more than US$146 million, up 74.2 per cent year-on-year.

Nguyễn Văn Hoàng, director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said policy measures for supporting businesses hit by COVID-19 and the provincial Socio-economy Recovery and Development Programme helped businesses restore production and export activities.

New orders in seafood processing, and textiles and footwear surged during the period, Hoàng said.

The province planned to step up trade promotion activities as well as stimulate consumption and expand export markets, he said.

The retail sales of goods and services and export turnover were targeted to reach VNĐ26.9 trillion (US$1.12 billion) and US$159 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of this year, he added.

Lê Hữu Toàn, deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the area cultivating high-quality rice accounted for more than 95 per cent of the nearly 700,000ha under rice production in the province.

High-quality rice output reached 3.92 million tonnes or 90 per cent of the target for the whole year, Toàn said.

Seafood farming volume totalled 230,000 tonnes during the period, up 10 per cent year-on-year.

The tourism sector exceeded nearly 10 per cent of the target set for this year by welcoming more than 6.1 million visitor arrivals in the first nine months of the year, including 126,000 international visitor arrivals.

Tourism turnover was estimated at VNĐ7.73 trillion, up 219 per cent year-on-year.

The province hoped to receive more than 7.4 million domestic and international visitor arrivals this year.

Lâm Minh Thành, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said local authorities would accelerate the Socio-economy Recovery and Development Programme for the rest of the year.

The authorities would focus on implementing policies to support businesses to restore and expand production and step up attraction of investment as well as speed up the implementation of projects at industrial parks in the province. —VNS