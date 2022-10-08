Laredo Sector Border Patrol halted two vehicles involved in a human smuggling scheme

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station halted two vehicles involved in a human smuggling scheme.

On October 7, Border Patrol agents who were working their assigned duties in Hebbronville, Texas, noticed two vehicles traveling together on Farm to Market (FM) 755 that were possibly involved in a human smuggling scheme. Border Patrol agents notified Texas Department of Public Safety and the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Department of the situation and agents continued to respond to the area on FM-1017 when they located the two vehicles.

As agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on one of the vehicles, it failed to yield. Agents who responded to the area to assist were able to successfully deploy a controlled tire deflation device (CTDD) on the vehicle. The vehicle proceeded to travel through a fence at a nearby ranch on the west side of FM-1017, when the driver absconded. Agents searched the immediate area and were successfully able to apprehend several subjects from the vehicle. The subjects were all illegally present in the United States. After record checks of the vehicle, it had been reported stolen.

Border Patrol agents continued to attempt to conduct a vehicle stop on the second vehicle when it also failed to yield. Agents that responded were able to successfully deploy a CTDD on the vehicle. The vehicle proceeded to also travel through a fence on the east side of FM-1017, when the driver also absconded. Agents that were on the scene were able to apprehend several subjects from the vehicle who were all illegally present in the United States. Hebbronville Station EMTs were requested and arrived on scene, but none of the subjects required immediate medical attention. After record checks of the vehicle, it had been reported stolen.

All subjects were transported to the Hebbronville Station for processing. Vehicles were seized by US Border Patrol.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.