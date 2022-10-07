Saskatchewan Declares Fire Prevention Week

CANADA, October 7 - Released on October 7, 2022

Today, Saskatchewan Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard, along with Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) Minister Christine Tell, officially proclaimed Fire Prevention Week, which runs from October 9 to 15.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week which makes it the longest running public health and safety observance on record.

The SPSA is recognizing this important milestone with some new activities aimed at preventing fires in Saskatchewan.

A poster contest for students in Grades four through eight runs until October 28, 2022. Information about how to enter is available at saskpublicsafety.ca. The winning entries will be showcased on the SPSA's website and Facebook page.

A public event will be held in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 2 p.m. on October 12, 2022.

"When fires happen, Saskatchewan's professional and volunteer firefighters are ready to respond," Tell said. "When these brave individuals aren't putting their lives on the line to fight fires, they are training and promoting fire prevention in their communities."

The theme for Fire Prevention Week 2022 is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape."

"Everyone should have a plan to escape their home in case of a fire, and that plan should be well practiced," Pritchard said. "You and your loved ones might only have a couple minutes to escape. It is crucial to know what to do during a fire."

Escape plans should include everyone in the household. Consider individuals who may need help to escape, small children and even pets, and identify multiple escape routes when possible. Download the Home Escape Plan Fact Sheet for more information.

To learn more about the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and to find fire prevention information, fact sheets, posters and more, visit saskpublicsafety.ca.

