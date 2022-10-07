Lowest Unemployment Rate in Canada

CANADA, October 7 - Released on October 7, 2022

Unemployment Rate At 4.1 Per Cent, The Lowest Among The Provinces And 6,000 Jobs Added From A Year Ago

Recently released September 2022 job numbers from Statistics Canada show strong year-over-year job growth in Saskatchewan, with 6,000 jobs added compared to September 2021. All new jobs were full-time employment.

Saskatchewan's unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent as of September 2022, the lowest among the provinces, and well below the national average of 5.2 per cent (seasonally adjusted). This change showed a decrease from 6.4 per cent in September 2021, and a decrease from 4.9 per cent in August 2022.

"Saskatchewan's unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, thanks to the hard work of Saskatchewan people and confidence shown by job-creators across the province," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our economy is creating opportunities for our residents and those moving to our province which is growth that works for everyone."

In September 2022, full-time employment increased by 9,100 jobs (+2.0 per cent) and part-time decreased by 3,100 jobs (-2.8 per cent) compared to September 2021.

Over this same period, private sector employment increased by 4,600 jobs (+1.4 per cent). The youth unemployment rate was 7.6 per cent (seasonally adjusted), lowest among the provinces, and below the national rate of 9.8 per cent.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment in Saskatchewan was up 3,800 jobs (+6.3 per cent) for 22 consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Indigenous youth employment was up 700 jobs (+5.5 per cent) for eight consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Significant year-over-year gains were reported for health care and social assistance, up 7,700 jobs (+8.8 per cent); accommodation and food services, up 4,800 jobs (+16.1 per cent); professional, scientific, and technical services, up 4,600 jobs (+16.5 per cent).

