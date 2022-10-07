Submit Release
News Search

There were 263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,718 in the last 365 days.

Denis Manturov meets with Ricardo Cabrisas

RUSSIA, October 7 - Denis Manturov meets with Ricardo Cabrisas

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas. The officials discussed issues of industrial cooperation, which has traditionally been important in Russian-Cuban relations.

The deputy prime ministers focused on the promising dimensions of bilateral cooperation in aircraft and heavy engineering industry.

You just read:

Denis Manturov meets with Ricardo Cabrisas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.