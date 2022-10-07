RUSSIA, October 7 - Denis Manturov meets with Ricardo Cabrisas
Deputy Prime Minister and
Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov
met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas. The officials discussed issues of industrial cooperation,
which has traditionally been important in Russian-Cuban relations.
The deputy prime ministers
focused on the promising dimensions of bilateral cooperation in aircraft and
heavy engineering industry.
