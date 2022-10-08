ADOT seeks public input on updated statewide freight plan

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the latest update to its State Freight Plan, which identifies future improvements to the state’s transportation system that are critical to economic activity.

The plan will help ADOT ensure the state’s freight system remains strong by providing an action plan to guide decisions and investments that support a safe, efficient, coordinated and reliable freight system for moving goods in and through Arizona. It serves as the guiding document for freight-related decision making by providing an overview of historical conditions, forecasting existing and emerging trends, and outlining the state’s future priorities.

The current draft of the updated plan is available for comment through Nov. 4, 2022, at azdot.gov/statefreightplan.

The plan was developed with more than 60 freight industry representatives who were part of a Freight Advisory Committee that advised ADOT in a year-long update process. The study team prioritized needs to draft a list of projects that will address bottlenecks and fulfill plan goals of safety, mobility, competitiveness and stewardship. About $125 million is available to Arizona through National Highway Freight Program funding.

The State Freight Plan plan is updated every five years, as required by federal law. For more information about the plan, visit azdot.gov/statefreightplan.