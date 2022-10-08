Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,655 in the last 365 days.

ADOT seeks public input on updated statewide freight plan

State Freight Plan cover image

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the latest update to its State Freight Plan, which identifies future improvements to the state’s transportation system that are critical to economic activity.

The plan will help ADOT ensure the state’s freight system remains strong by providing an action plan to guide decisions and investments that support a safe, efficient, coordinated and reliable freight system for moving goods in and through Arizona. It serves as the guiding document for freight-related decision making by providing an overview of historical conditions, forecasting existing and emerging trends, and outlining the state’s future priorities. 

The current draft of the updated plan is available for comment through Nov. 4, 2022, at azdot.gov/statefreightplan.

The plan was developed with more than 60 freight industry representatives who were part of a Freight Advisory Committee that advised ADOT in a year-long update process. The study team prioritized needs to draft a list of projects that will address bottlenecks and fulfill plan goals of safety, mobility, competitiveness and stewardship. About $125 million is available to Arizona through National Highway Freight Program funding.

The State Freight Plan plan is updated every five years, as required by federal law. For more information about the plan, visit azdot.gov/statefreightplan.

 

You just read:

ADOT seeks public input on updated statewide freight plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.