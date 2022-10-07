Community Meeting to Discuss a New Community Center in Charlestown to be held October 19

This will be the fourth and final community meeting to establish the types of uses and activities the community would like to see in a new center and discuss location options.

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for a community meeting to explore options for a new community center in Charlestown. The meeting will be held in the Cafeteria at Charlestown High School, 240 Medford Street on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

BCYF is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process before moving to a design phase. This will be the fourth and final community meeting to establish the types of uses and activities the community would like to see in a new center. The community center study is also exploring location options for a potential center. A final report based on the neighborhood meetings is expected to be completed later in the fall before moving to the design phase and the next step of community involvement. To learn more about the study and review the presentations from the other meetings, visit the Charlestown BCYF page. Where you can also take an online survey to provide us feedback.

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. If you need them, please contact us at BCYFNews@boston.gov, LCA@boston.gov or 617-635-4920 by October 12.