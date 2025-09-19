Planning Department Advances New Zoning and Urban Design Initiative Downtown

The Planning Department this month recommended approval of updated zoning for Downtown Boston and the Groundwater Conservation Overlay District to the BPDA Board. Planning also recommended approval of five new development projects representing approximately 638,876 square feet (SF). The zoning updates and development projects were approved. The newly approved development proposals will create 354 new homes, including 90 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 572 construction jobs and 289 permanent jobs. The plans and projects advanced today will help make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

New zoning for Downtown moves forward

The Board approved new zoning for Downtown, built off of the original PLAN: Downtown planning initiative which was adopted by the Board in 2023. This new zoning strengthens protections for Downtown’s historic and cultural assets, streamlines pathways for adaptive reuse of buildings, and enables the essential housing and mixed-use density that Downtown needs to grow as a vibrant and more inclusive neighborhood for generations to come. The zoning meaningfully prioritizes the ability to build new housing and mixed-use development across Downtown in response to the housing shortage, enabling increased density at the center of Boston’s transit network where it can best be supported. Residential uses will be allowed as-of-right throughout the new zoning districts, whereas large hotel, lab, and office uses will require further zoning approval. Any new buildings of significant height (more than 200’) in the Washington Street corridor must be predominantly residential. Building off of the success of the City’s Office to Residential Conversion program, the new zoning supports historic preservation by eliminating barriers to convert or adapt existing buildings, and also provides extensive design guidelines to ensure sensitivity and preservation of historic areas. Importantly, the updates also reinforce the need for any new development to comply with State Shadow Regulations, adding formal references to the state laws that protect the Boston Common and Public Garden from new shadow impacts. The zoning eliminates outdated and prohibitive land-use restrictions to encourage new and diverse businesses like coffee houses, bakeries, fitness uses, and entertainment uses to thrive, fill empty storefronts, and help drive foot traffic and activity Downtown. These zoning updates will now need to be approved by the Zoning Commission.

Planning staff also advanced an amendment to PLAN: Downtown. The amendment provides additional language to the plan about prioritizing housing growth Downtown, in alignment with the zoning’s additional focus on housing development. Reflecting the Planning Department’s commitment to growth alongside preservation, the amendment also adds new design guidelines for how to enhance and develop near historic assets.

Board approves updates to Groundwater Conservation Overlay District zoning regulations

The Board advanced updates to the Groundwater Conservation Overlay District (GCOD) zoning regulations to streamline the review process for ‘Substantial Rehabilitation’ projects. The GCOD is regulated by Article 32 of the Boston Zoning Code, and prevents deterioration and promotes restoration of groundwater levels. The GCOD is mapped in areas of the City that are on filled land, where many buildings are supported on wooden piles. Certain development projects within the GCOD must incorporate groundwater recharge systems, which ensure that water infiltrates into the ground instead of onto the streets, and certify that there is no negative impact on groundwater levels from the proposed project. Currently, the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) must ultimately grant a permit for each of these projects. ‘Substantial Rehabilitation’ projects, which include the renovation of existing buildings, will still undergo permitting review for groundwater, but now will no longer require a public hearing at the Board of Appeal. Streamlining that process will help these projects move forward more quickly and efficiently.

Board approves temporary art installation and six-week event on Winter Street in Downtown Crossing

The Board authorized temporary use of Winter Street in Downtown Crossing for a multi-week event this fall known as ‘Color Flows on Winter Street.’ Winter Street will be transformed by colorful art installations, food trucks, interactive events, and cultural programming. ‘Color Flows’ is part of the City of Boston’s broader effort to reimagine how our streets and pedestrian zones can be safer, more engaging, and enjoyable for all. This installation builds off of recommendations in the Boston Design Vision, which lays out a five-year roadmap to guide future design strategies and recommendations intended to inform how the built environment is shaped to uplift identity and elevate quality design. The roadmap identified a series of projects, policies, and processes that could be leveraged to advance the Design Vision, including ways to activate pedestrian spaces like Winter Street. Programming will take place daily from 11am-6pm and will also include three large-scale events over the course of six weeks.

Historic Building 108 site in Charlestown Navy Yard to be redeveloped into research and development, restaurant and retail space

Jobs: Approximately 113 construction jobs, approximately 264 permanent jobs

Community: Revitalizing what was formerly a dilapidated, contaminated powerplant site, connections to: Anchor Park, Ropewalk, Flirtation Walk

Sustainability: LEED Gold

This project will redevelop what was formerly a powerplant site at Building 108 in the publicly owned Charlestown Navy Yard into space for research and development, as well as restaurant and retail uses. This project will also improve the public realm by adding new landscaping on site, and new pedestrian and bike access to enhance connections to and from the Navy Yard. The Building 108 property formerly consisted of a vacant building which served as the central power plant of the Charlestown Navy Yard until decommissioning and transfer of the property to the Boston Redevelopment Authority in 1974. The building was in very poor condition, with portions of the roof missing, collapsed or severely damaged and many of the remaining walkways, stairs and/or platforms deteriorated or damaged beyond repair. In 2020, the BPDA Board approved a construction contract with S&R Corporation for the environmental remediation and demolition of Building 108. S&R Corporation completed the abatement of the building, the demolition utility work, and building dismantling as of late spring 2023.

The BPDA issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the property in 2020 with a strengthened and clarified Diversity and Inclusion evaluation criterion weighted at 25 percent of the total evaluation of the proposals. The RFP’s design and development guidelines required any proposed redevelopment to be consistent with local planning efforts and historic preservation guidelines. In February 2021, the BPDA Board voted to tentatively designate Power House CNY, LLC for the redevelopment of the property and they have been working through City, State, and Federal approvals since that time.

1740 Hyde Park Avenue project will bring new homes to Hyde Park

Housing: 42 housing units

Jobs: Approximately 37 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements, new street trees

Sustainability: LEED certifiable standards, all electric

This project in Hyde Park will demolish what is currently a one-story building and replace it with a five-story building with 42 housing units. The units include approximately 18 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units. There will also be a roof deck and 42 bike parking spaces for residents. The site is located very close to the Readville Commuter Rail Station. Public realm improvements to Hyde Park Avenue will include four new street trees, a wider sidewalk, and a new bike lane. This project will also contribute $11,500 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

Hebrew Senior Life project at 1200 Centre Street to create income-restricted housing for seniors in Roslindale

Housing: 78 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 86 construction jobs, approximately 24 permanent jobs

Community: Wraparound supportive service package and amenity spaces including: community room, fitness, wellness; partnership with the Arnold Arboretum and DCR for landscaping and public realm improvements focused on pedestrians and bicyclists

Sustainability: LEED Gold, on site bike storage and nearby bus route

Located in Roslindale, this project will create 78 new income-restricted homes for seniors. The six-story building will include 74 one-bedroom apartments, and 4 two-bedroom apartments. The building will also include common areas such as a multi-purpose room, a wellness room, a reception area/lobby, mail and package rooms, a library, a bike storage room, and a fitness area. This project will also include new outdoor patio spaces for residents. As part of the public benefits for this project, it will provide a bike-share station on site, as well as bike parking in and outside of the building. As this is part of the overall Hebrew Senior Life campus, the project will also provide health and wellness services and programming to all residents.

Project at 43 Preble Street to build new homes, retail space in South Boston

Housing: 30 homeownership units, five income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 34 construction jobs, retail jobs

Community: Public realm improvements including wider sidewalks

Sustainability: LEED Gold

This project will convert the site of an autobody shop into five stories of new homes with ground floor retail space. Of the 30 homeownership units, five will be income-restricted. These units will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. This project is located within the PLAN: South Boston Dorchester Avenue study area and is aligned with the plan. The building will be a transit-oriented development, as it is in close proximity to public transportation, and will have bike parking on site. It will also contribute $8,525 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system. As part of the community benefits for this project, it will contribute $30,000 to the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation for the upkeep of open space.

New homes at 990 American Legion Highway

Housing: 204 residential units

Jobs: Approximately 302 construction jobs

Community: New traffic signal on American Legion Highway

Sustainability: Adherence to City and State energy codes

This project will build 204 new homes in Hyde Park, and will add a new traffic signal at a nearby intersection to improve safety for pedestrians, cars, and bikers.

In addition to these projects, the board approved:

An update to a previously approved project at One Mystic Avenue in Charlestown to reduce the height and unit number within the building, and to make a portion of the units homeownership units.

An update to a previously approved project at 181-185 West First Street in South Boston to increase the amount of units and reduce the amount of parking on site.

