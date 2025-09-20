Improvements To Codman Square Park Celebrated

The celebration marks a $1.1 million investment to strengthen Codman Square Park as a vibrant community gathering space. The project improves accessibility, upgrades areas for events and daily use, adds climate-resilient features, and introduces a new artistic element that reflects the neighborhood’s cultural diversity.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of this revitalized community space. Our investment in Codman Square Park and in the parks throughout our city builds on Boston’s progress creating community gathering spaces that are not only vibrant but accessible to all residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This collaborative effort delivers long-needed improvements to Codman Park, reimagining and redefining what our public parks can be.”

Upgrades to Codman Square Park include climate-resilient cooling towers, rain gardens, and porous paving to manage heat and stormwater. A new performance stage, lawn mounds for seating, and a renovated monument and memorial bench provide spaces for gathering and reflection. The community bulletin board, café seating, updated lighting, water bottle filling stations, and new power access will also support everyday use as well as special events such as the beloved Codman Square Farmer’s Market.

“The improvements at Codman Square Park show what’s possible when community voices and City resources come together,” said Interim Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “These investments make the park more welcoming and accessible while ensuring it can serve as a resilient gathering place for generations to come. We are grateful to the Friends of Codman Square and all of our City partners for helping bring this vision to life.”

This $1.1 million project was made possible through City capital funding, Community Preservation Act resources, and additional funding from the Office of Green Infrastructure and Climate Ready Streets. Together, these investments allowed the city to deliver long-needed park improvements, as well as new climate-resilient features.

The $1.1 million project included $100,000 for design and $998,955 for construction, funded in the City’s Five-Year Capital Plan, with supplementary funding of $150,000 provided through the Community Preservation Act. Aspects of the project were supported by the Office of Green Infrastructure, Environment Department, and Mayor's Office of New Urban Mechanics, allowing the inclusion of Green Stormwater Infrastructure and Climate Resilient Cooling Misting Towers to ensure the park remains sustainable and climate-ready. Design work was led by Kyle Zick Landscape Architecture, and construction was completed by ANJ Construction.

A key feature of the renovation is the “I Am Codman Sq” sculpture at the Washington and Talbot Streets entrance. Sculpted by artist Destiny Palmer, in collaboration with metalwork artist Alaina Mahoney, the work celebrates both the history and the rich cultural vibrancy of Codman Square. Seed funding for the sculpture was provided by a 2019 Edward Ingersoll Browne Fund grant secured by the Codman Square Neighborhood Council, helping to ensure that public art plays a central role in the new park design.

"Codman Square Park is an example of our city investing in building up its neighborhoods with community input. The new park will give residents and customers in the area an important public gathering spot," said City Councilor Brian Worrell. "I hope this can help attract new businesses and spark investment in our storefronts in this area during a pivotal moment for Codman Square."

"I would like to thank the Friends of Codman Square Park, the Codman Square Neighborhood Council, Mayor Wu, Parks and Recreation, the CPA team, and the many folks from the community who contributed countless hours to make the park a reality,” said State Representative Russell Holmes. “The park is a shining example of success for future generations of a community driven collaborative effort that considers the many voices and backgrounds that make Dorchester such a great community to live, work, and play."

Codman Square Park is a true example of collaboration between City departments and the local community. The Codman Square Neighborhood Council (CSNC) played a key role in getting the park renovation into the Boston Parks pipeline. The project’s seed was planted in 2018, when CSNC, through Cynthia Loesch-Johnson, received an Edward Ingersoll Browne Fund award to fund the design of a master plan connecting the park with the adjacent Second Church landscape. Four community meetings were held beginning in 2022 and feedback from residents directly informed the design.

“We are thrilled for the Codman Square Park to be open. The Friends of Codman Square Park has worked diligently over the years to engage the community in a planning, designing and implementation process with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department,” said Cynthia Loesch-Johnson, President of the Codman Square Neighborhood Council. “The new design and powerful art installation will assist with activating the square and reimagining how we use this open space. We are excited for the return of the Codman Square Farmers Market and the many new events to take place in the park.”

For more information, visit boston.gov/codman-square.