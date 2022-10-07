Attorney General hires Monte Czaplewski as Nebraska Drug Enforcement Coordinator

The Nebraska Attorney General is pleased to announce Monte Czaplewski, from Grand Island, Nebraska, serving as the Nebraska Drug Enforcement Coordinator (NDEC) in the Nebraska Department of Justice. Monte joins the Attorney General’s Office after a 20-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As Drug Enforcement Coordinator, Czaplewski is responsible for leading, developing, and implementing the Nebraska Department of Justice’s coordinated law enforcement response to the ever-increasing threats posed to Nebraskans by drug cartels and drug trafficking organizations. Cartels continue to smuggle and distribute illegal substances across the state with no regard for the tragic impact drugs have on our citizens and communities. The NDEC will lead and coordinate the Attorney General’s drug enforcement efforts throughout the state, with emphasis on providing resources, training, and liaison to underserved, rural law enforcement agencies. This role is crucial in Nebraska’s coordinated efforts to provide law enforcement, education, and resources to Nebraskans.

He was assigned to the Laredo, Texas Resident Agency of the FBI and investigated drug trafficking and violent crime on the Texas/Mexico border. He later transferred to the Grand Island, Nebraska Resident Agency as a coordinator for both the Tri-Cities Federal Drug Task Force and Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force. He then served as an operator and member of the FBI Omaha’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), deployed to Afghanistan as a member of the FBI’s Major Crimes Task Force, and is a former two-term Special Agents Advisory Committee National Co-Chair. He is also the recipient of several awards including the FBI’s Medal of Excellence, U.S. Attorneys Awards, and the FBI Combat Theater Award.