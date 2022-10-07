Tapia Elected Assistant Presiding Judge of Los Angeles Superior Court

Sergio C. Tapia II has been elected by judges of the Los Angeles Superior Court as the 2023/2024 assistant presiding judge which means, if tradition is followed, that he will be elected in two years, without opposition, as the court’s presiding judge for 2025 and 2026.
