MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

 

TO:                 Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management

 

FROM:           Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:            Friday, October 7, 2022

 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Each year in October, we honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice saving and protecting their communities. The National Fallen Firefighters Monument, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, pays tribute to all the valiant firefighters in the United States that have been killed in the line of duty. This year’s memorial weekend will honor the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and those who died in previous years. In observance of the 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida for the entire day on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

To view the President’s Proclamation, click here.

 

###

