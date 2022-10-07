Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eight to the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Cerniglia, Michael “Brad” Coolidge, Danielle Larson, and Robert Melgaard and the reappointment of Rockie Jenkins, Troy Maschmeyer, William Parsons, and Mark Smith to the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council.

David Cerniglia

Cerniglia is the Vice President and General Manager of the South Region Concrete Division of Preferred Materials Inc. He is the Chairman of the Florida Masonry Apprenticeship and Education Foundation and is a board member of the Masonry Association of Florida. Cerniglia earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University.

Michael “Brad” Coolidge

Coolidge is the Safety and Environmental Manager of A-1 Block Corporation. He is a board member of Concrete Products Group and the Secretary and Committee Chair of Florida Independent Concrete & Associated Products, Inc. Coolidge attended Seminole State College.

Danielle Larson

Larson is the Chief Executive Officer of GBL Group. She is the State Chairman of the Masonry Contractors Association of America and a board member of the Florida Masonry Apprenticeship and Education Foundation. Larson earned her associate degree from Florida Southwestern State College.

Robert Melgaard

Melgaard is the Career & Technical Education Programs Administrator at the Florida Department of Corrections. He is a member of the Florida Masonry Apprenticeship and Education Foundation. Melgaard attended Florida Gateway College.

Rockie Jenkins

Jenkins is the Director of CEMEX Florida. He is a member of the Masonry Association of Florida, Florida Masonry Apprenticeship and Education Foundation, and the National Concrete Masonry Association. Jenkins earned his bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Trevecca Nazarene University and his master’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University.

Troy Maschmeyer

Maschmeyer is the Chief Executive Officer of Maschmeyer Concrete Company. He is a founding member of the Florida Independent Concrete Products Association and previously served on the executive committee of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association. Maschmeyer attended Michigan State University.

William Parsons

Parsons is a Regional Vice President at Pyramid Masonry Contractors. He is the Treasurer of the Masonry Association of Florida and a member of the Central Florida Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors. Parsons earned his bachelor’s degree in construction engineering and management from Purdue University.

Mark Smith

Smith is the owner of Bell Concrete Products and Columbia Ready Mix. He is a National Ready Mixed Concrete Association Certified Sales Professional and is a past Florida Independent Concrete Products Association Producer of the Year. Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida.

###