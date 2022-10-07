Shelley Loving is Helping People Reclaim Their Health in Her New Cookbook, “What’s On Your Fork?!”

UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiming to help people everywhere reclaim their health by finding ease in creating simple and healthy meals is author Shelley Loving. Loving has created a brand new cookbook entitled “What’s on Your Fork?!”. It is packed full of wonderful recipes crafted with people’s health and best interest in mind. The recipes are 100% gluten and dairy free, and promote an anti-inflammatory approach to choosing ingredients while making the knowledge and skill accessible to everyone.

Shelley Loving is known to those around her as the go-to gal for all things healthy cooking. She is a wife and mother to two grown boys and she has a passion for seeing the positive in any situation. Loving describes her job as helping people take the overwhelm out of “healthy

cooking”.

According to Loving, “I’m here to help you make those meals a little healthier...no matter your skill level in the kitchen. I don’t like all the rules in dieting so I keep the learning fluid to fit all taste buds and cooking levels.” She has been teaching healthy cooking since 2017. After her husband’s near-death experience from a massive heart attack, she learned how powerful food really is on everyone’s health. If her teachings can help others avoid a health scare, she says she will continue on teaching. She started this business with a combination of passion, personal experience, and nutrition studies through multiple schools to bring offerings that are relatable to readers and their busy life.

Shelley Loving’s book, “What’s on Your Fork?!”, is available on Amazon and www.whatsonyourfork.com on October 7th. All of her information on upcoming projects and ways to purchase the book can be found on her website, as well as how to sign up for her book club. Be sure to pick up a copy!