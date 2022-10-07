Maxpanda Aims To Disrupt The CMMS Industry With A Platform That’s Faster, Better And More Affordable
Maxpanda Aims To Disrupt The CMMS Industry With A Platform That’s Faster, Better And More AffordableSANTA MONICA, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Below is our recent interview with Steven Kyriakidis, CEO & Co-Founder at Maxpanda CMMS:
Q: Could you provide our readers with a brief introduction to your company?
A: At Maxpanda, we wanted to change the world! However, we were happy to begin with Enterprise Asset Management Software. Our company started with one focus: to make a better, more affordable CMMS. Our approach to our asset management program is to reduce the typically cumbersome nature of a CMMS, and replace it with a program that is straightforward, user-friendly, and cost-effective. We are here to make your job easier, whether you’re the VP of a large asset portfolio, the Maintenance Supervisor, or anyone else in the organization who has need for asset management. Our Mission is to disrupt the CMMS industry with a platform that’s faster, better and more affordable than your current process. We want Maxpanda to be an amazing value for your organization with helpful on-boarding.
Q: Any highlights on your recent announcement?
A: mAPI is a proprietary Maxpanda API software specifically developed to securely transfer data from your Maxpanda CMMS database to other software that also operate on highly secure API web protocols. Join millions of people like you who seek to manage their work orders online, seamlessly integrating preventative maintenance routines on buildings, vehicles, locations, assets and much more into existing systems. Maxpanda CMMS Open API (mAPI) is documented using the latest SWAGGER and WEBHOOK tool sets.
Q: Can you give us more insights into your offering?
A: Maxpanda CMMS offers over 200 modules for your maintenance and operations needs all within $99/month for a Starter plan. Some key featured offerings are Work Order Management, Work Cost Management, Record Asset History, Manage Inventory, Audits & Certifications, On-time Guest Services, Correcting issues immediately, Improving Client Experience, Alerting Maintenance Staff, Scheduled PMs, Well-Maintained Properties, Direct Part Issuing and Customizable Tasks / Checklists. We don’t stop there. If there’s a feature you saw in another CMMS that you must have, we’ll build it for you and your team at no cost.
Q: What is the best thing about your company that people might not know about?
A: Most if not all CMMS software in the marketplace charge customers by the USER count or SEATS. Maxpanda is different. It offers $0 Setup Fees, Unlimited Users 7 Day Free Trial, Free Upgrades and an Open API.
