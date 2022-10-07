Premier BPO Expands Operations to Eastwood City Cyberpark
New Philippines workspace caters to increasing demand with Triple Capacity
EASTWOOD CITY, MANILA, THE PHILIPPINES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, an outsourcing provider for nearly two decades, announced the extension of its operations in Eastwood City, Manilla. The new premises offer enhanced amenities and triple the space of the former site.
— Cris Paras from IBPAP.
“This new chapter reflects our exciting growth and we’re looking forward to broadening our capabilities. The shift to the new facility is great for both our employee engagement and client expansion” commented Dave Shapiro, COO, of Premier BPO.
Premier has been experiencing a surging growth trajectory due to a tight labor market and challenges by U.S. companies to attract and retain talent. Most employers are facing rising costs of operating from labor to supply chain and looking for options to maintain productivity while managing costs. This acute labor challenge has led many more companies to explore outsourcing to companies like Premier BPO.
Rising inflation rates and economic uncertainty have further driven businesses to consider outsourcing. Premier BPO is continually onboarding new clients, helping them absorb the pressures from the economic environment through a blended workforce model. Expanding in response to market demand, the company continues to deliver tailored services for various industries including Healthcare, Finance, MSPs, and Staffing firms.
With the larger workspace, Premier will have ample capacity to serve its client base from this strategic location in the Philippines. The new space also provided Premier an opportunity to upgrade its data center, leading to increased data security, business continuity, and data-redundancy features for clients.
For employees, it is furnished with a game room, café, reading lounge to unwind during break hours, multiple access elevators, and separate training halls among other work comforts. Regarding the new facility, one of the employees, Mawi Zaragosa, commented:
“What is unique about Premier is the positive work culture that prioritizes the well-being of the employees, offers support at all levels within the organization, and has policies in place that encourage respect trust, growth, and support.”
Eastwood city enjoys special economic status under the Philippines Economic Zones Authority (PEZA); as a tax-exempt area and the first cyberpark with all amenities and recreational facilities for a live-play-work community. The 24-hr open location is accessible by many modes of transport and ensures a better work-life balance for employees.
Premier BPO is also an active member of IBPAP, the trade association and “voice” of the IT and BPM industry in the Philippines.
Here's a video tour of Premier BPO's Eastwood office, you can also visit our site gallery here.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client’s business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client’s values and objectives and by providing dedicated resources that serve as a blended workforce within the client’s organization. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for several industries through its global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI certification and has been serving clients since 2003.
