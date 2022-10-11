Submit Release
Staffing Agency Launches Love to Cruise for Good to Help US Families Save Money

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with cruise savings.

Love to save 50% or more on your next vacation; participate in our referral program today.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; funding work programs for kids that prepare them for tomorrows' jobs.

Recruiting for Good is launching Love to Cruise for Good to save families and friends money; by rewarding referrals with travel savings.

The staffing agency will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500; enjoy travel with "The World's Best Cruises."

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We are super excited to offer travel savings with The World's Best Cruise companies, listed by Travel & Leisure; especially 'you know the one the kids all love' that is sweet and never gives substantial discounts."

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.WeMakeaPositiveImpact.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to Cruise for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings with "The World's Best Cruises According to Travel & Leisure" #celebrity #disney #royalcaribbean #viking #virginvoyages #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com

Autism on The Sea Autism on the Seas (AotS) is committed to providing the most comprehensive cruise vacations conforming to the accessibility and accommodation service needs the disability community requires. www.AutismOntheSeas.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
